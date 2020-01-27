The first look posters of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 are out. The makers of the upcoming sports drama launched two posters of the film on the occasion of Republic Day.

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film, shared the two posters on his official Instagram account.

In one poster, the entire team of ’83 features in their uniform with Ranveer as the leading batsman.

In the second poster, the original team of the 1983 World Cup is juxtaposed with the film’s team and the title of the film.

’83 is being helmed by Kabir Khan and will also feature Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.

The film will fictionalize and re-tell the story of India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Several character posters of the cast members of the film were revealed over the course of the month.

Produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, ’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.