Marathi actor TV producer Adinath Kothare released his character poster as cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar from Kabir Khan’s ’83.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of Bollywood, ’83 starrs Ranveer Singh in the lead as ace cricketer Kapil Dev.

The film will tell the story of India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Adinath took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “He played a big part in our victory of the World Cup in 1983. It’s been a truly life-changing experience to play his Role – Presenting the Colonel, #DilipVengsarkar! #ThisIs83.”

Ranveer Singh also shared Adinath’s character poster on social media.

Makers of the film have been sharing character posters of various actors from the film lately.

Also known by the nickname ‘Colonel’, he along with Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath was a key player in the Indian batting line up in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

’83 also features Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin among many others.

Produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, ’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.