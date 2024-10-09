70th National Film Awards: Full list of winners

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday, celebrating the remarkable achievements in Indian cinema over the past year. This event honored filmmakers, actors, and technicians from various languages and regions.

With a wide array of categories recognizing excellence in feature and non-feature films alike, the awards recognized the creative talents shaping the cinematic landscape in India. This year’s winners included standout films like ‘Aattam’, ‘Fouja’, and ‘KGF Chapter 2’, along with notable performances by actors such as Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty, and Neena Gupta.

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday, honoring excellence across the Indian film industry.

Advertisement

Here’s the complete list of winners:

– Best Film: Aattam (Malayalam)

– Best Debut Film: Fouja (Haryanvi)

– Best Film providing wholesome entertainment: Kantara (Kannada)

– Best Feature Film promoting national, social, and environmental values: Kutch Express (Gujarati)

– Best Film in AVGC: Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi)

– Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai (Hindi)

– Best Actor in Leading Role:

– Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil)

– Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

– Rishab Shetty for Kantara (Kannada)

– Best Actor in Supporting Role:

– Neena Gupta for Uunchai (Hindi)

– Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja (Gujarati)

– Best Child Artiste: Sreepath for Malikappuram (Malayalam)

– Best Action Direction: Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada)

– Best Choreography: Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Megham Karukatha song from Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil)

– Best Lyrics: Naushad Sadar Khan for Salaami from Fouja (Gujarati)

– Best Music Direction:

– Pritham (songs) for Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi)

– AR Rahman (background music) for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

– Best Makeup: Somnath Kundu for Aparajito (Bengali)

– Best Costume Design: Niki Joshi for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

– Best Production Design: Ananda Addhya for Aparajito (Bengali)

– Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam (Malayalam)

– Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

– Best Screenplay:

– Anand Ekarshi (screenplay writer) for Aattam (Malayalam)

– Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittella (dialogues) for Gulmohar (Hindi)

– Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

– Best Playback Singer:

– Bombay Jayshree for Chaayum Veyil from Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 (Malayalam)

– Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra Part 1 (Hindi)

Regional Best Films:

– Best Tiwa Film: Sikaisal

– Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

– Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

– Best Punjabi Film: Baghi Di Dhee

– Best Odia Film: Daman

– Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009

– Best Marathi Film: Vaalvi

– Best Kannada Film: KGF Chapter 2

– Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

– Best Bengali Film: Kaberi Antardhan

– Best Assamese Film: Emuthi Puthi

Special Awards:

– Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar (Hindi)

– Sanjay Salil Chowdhury for Kadhikan (Malayalam)

Non-Feature Film Category:

– Best Non-Feature Film: Ayena

– Best Debut Film: Madhyantara

– Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film: Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

– Best Arts/Culture Film: Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

– Best Script: Mono No Aware

– Best Narrator: Murmurs of the Jungle

– Best Music Direction: Fursat

– Best Editing: Madhyantara

– Best Sound Design: Yaan

– Best Cinematography: Mono No Aware

– Best Direction: From the Shadow

– Best Short Film: Xunyota

– Best Animated Film: The Coconut Tree

– Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: On the Brink Season 2 – Gharial

– Best Documentary: Murmurs of the Jungle

– Best Critic: Deepak Dua

– Best Book on Cinema: Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

This comprehensive list showcases a variety of films from different languages and genres, highlighting the depth and diversity of Indian cinema.