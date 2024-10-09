Masaba celebrates mom Neena Gupta’s National Award

Masaba Gupta, the acclaimed fashion designer, recently shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute to her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, who has just bagged a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Neena’s win, which came for her performance in Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Uunchai’, was celebrated by her daughter in the most touching way. Masaba, who is expecting her first child, posted a beautiful message on social media after her mother Neena received the prestigious honor at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony.

In her Instagram post, Masaba wrote, “Will tell my baby NaniJi is the coolest and was winning National Awards since 1994 with flowers in her hair.”

Masaba’s heartwarming post was accompanied by photos from the award ceremony, which showed Neena looking radiant in a pink saree, with flowers adorning her hair.

Masaba’s post quickly went viral, winning the hearts of netizens. Celebrities like Dia Mirza and Shilpa Shetty were quick to chime in with praise. “Most amazing Naani,” commented Dia, while Shilpa wrote, “She’s such a rockstar! Congratulations.” It was clear that Neena’s win wasn’t just a family affair; it was a moment celebrated by the entire film fraternity.

Neena Gupta received the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu, marking a significant milestone in her long and illustrious career. This is not her first National Award, however. Neena had previously received the honor for her performances in ‘Bazar Sitaram’ and ‘Woh Chokri’.

Receiving her fourth National Award was a deeply meaningful moment for the actress, who later took to Instagram herself to share her joy. “Honoured to receive my fourth National Award from the honorable President of India,” she posted.

Reflecting on her achievement, Neena shared in an earlier interview that the award had come as a surprise. Speaking to ANI, she said, “It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn’t even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I’m very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal.”

‘Uunchai’, which earned Neena her latest accolade, holds a special place in her heart. The film brought together an ensemble cast of some of the most respected actors in Bollywood, and it was directorial of Sooraj Barjatya, who himself won the Best Director award at the same ceremony. Neena expressed her joy at working on such a project, saying, “It was my dream to work with Sooraj ji, and I am very happy he also got an award. It was a very special film for me.”