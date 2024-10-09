Vishal Bhardwaj calls National Film Award ‘biggest honour’

Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj was celebrated on Tuesday as he received the prestigious Best Music Direction award for his short film ‘Fursat’ during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony. The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, saw President Droupadi Murmu present the accolade to Bhardwaj.

Expressing his gratitude after the ceremony, Vishal Bhardwaj shared his excitement with ANI. “I am very happy. This is the biggest honour we get in the country. Whenever we receive this, it makes us really happy,” he said. This recognition marks his ninth win at the National Film Awards.

‘Fursat’ is a short film featuring a talented cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Salman Yusuff Khan. Unique in its production, the film was entirely shot on an iPhone and subsequently released on YouTube, showcasing Bhardwaj’s innovative approach to filmmaking.

Advertisement

Bhardwaj’s journey in the film industry began with his directorial debut, ‘Makdee’ (2002), a children’s film for which he also composed the music. He has since established himself as a versatile filmmaker, gaining critical acclaim for his adaptations of Shakespearean tragedies. His works such as ‘Maqbool’ (2003), adapted from ‘Macbeth’, ‘Omkara’ (2006) from ‘Othello’, and ‘Haider’ (2014) from ‘Hamlet’, have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

In addition to these adaptations, Bhardwaj has explored various genres, directing films like the action-packed ‘Kaminey’, the dark comedy ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ (2011), and the satire ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ (2013). His ability to blend music and storytelling has made his films memorable, with the scores often enhancing the narratives he presents.

Beyond directing, Bhardwaj also produces films through his production company, VB Pictures. He has co-written and produced notable films such as ‘Ishqiya’ (2010) and its sequel ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ (2014), as well as the gripping drama thriller ‘Talvar’ (2015).

The 70th National Film Awards also honored other remarkable talents within the industry. ‘Aattam’ was recognized as the Best Feature Film, while Sooraj Barjatya took home the Best Director award for ‘Uunchai’. Neena Gupta received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in ‘Uunchai’, and Pawan Malhotra was acknowledged as the Best Supporting Actor for ‘Fouja’. ‘Kantara’ was awarded the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ won accolades for Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film.