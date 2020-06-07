Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a private hospital in Bangalore on Sunday due to heart attack at the age of 39 years.

South star Allu Sirish taking on Twitter wrote, “Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He’s just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru.”

The Kannada actor has starred in films such as Khaki, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Sinnga, Amma I Love You and Prema Baraha among others.

His last movie was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna.