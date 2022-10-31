‘1923’, prequel to ‘Yellowstone’ will go on floors in December

A release date has been set for the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led prequel to ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1923’. On December 18, Paramount Plus will begin streaming the new show starring Ford and Mirren.

In addition to Mirren and Ford, other actors on the show, according to Fox News, include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn. The second offshoot of the popular television show, the series follows the Dutton family as they run the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

In ‘1932,’ Ford and Mirren will play Jacob and Cara Dutton, the ancestors of the present-day Dutton family that “Yellowstone” viewers have come to adore, according to rumours from Fox News. As they traverse the early 20th century and everything that occurred during that time, including the Spanish flu epidemic, the historic American drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression, the Dutton family will be the main focus of this series.

In addition to “1923,” which will be published in 2023, Ford will star in “Indiana Jones 5,” and Mirren will make an appearance in “Fast X” the following year.

Following the December 2021 release of ‘1883,’ the first ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, Paramount Plus immediately declared in February 2022 that the show had been given the go-ahead for a second season.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, a real-life husband and wife combo, play James and Margaret Dutton. It follows them as they relocate from Texas to Montana, establishing the land that will eventually become the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which viewers will see the family running in “Yellowstone.”

