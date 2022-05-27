17th Mumbai International film festival Commences 29 May; Bangladesh to be ‘Country of Focus’

Netflix original series “Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal” episode will make its World Premiere at Mumbai International Film festival (MIFF) 2022 at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival 2022” (MIFF) which will be held from 29 May to 4 June in Mumbai.

Besides, Shred Shreedhar’s internationally acclaimed film based on a real life story on human trafficking ‘Reena Ki Kahani’ will be screened. The NFAI restored version of Satyajit Ray’s Documentary ‘Sukumar Ray’ will also be premiered at the festival

Bangladesh has been chosen as the ‘Country of Focus’ this year in commemoration of 50 years of its Independence. A special package of 11 films from Bangladesh including critically acclaimed film ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ will be presented at MIFF 2022.

There also will be a Special screening of ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ – which was the 1st animation film Co-produced by India and Japan & will be celebrating 30 years since its first launch.

Animation lovers will be delighted to savour retrospective packages from three countries – Portugal, Russia and Canada. Films of Portuguese animator Regina Pessoa, Russian animation director, Aleksandr Petrov; Canadian animator and illustrator Janet Perlman will be a treat to animation lovers.

The most prestigious award in the 17th MIFF, “Golden Conch” will be awarded to the Best Film of the Festival. It carries a cash prize of 10 Lakhs. Other awards will carry cash awards varying from five to one lakh along with Silver Conch, trophy and certificate.

The coveted Dr. V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award will carry a cash award of Rs 10 lakh, trophy and a citation and will be presented to a filmmaker for seminal contribution to documentary films and its movement in India in every edition of the festival.

Awards in various competition categories will also be presented on at the closing ceremony. MIFF 22 has introduced A Special Award for the Best Short Film on the theme ‘[email protected]” & will carry One Lakh Cash & Trophy in the current edition of the festival. IDPA award will have Rs One Lakh & Trophy for the Best student film and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Award for the Best Debut Director will also be presented on the closing day.

MIFF 2022 will have a series of Master classes & Workshops by Industry experts and resource persons. ‘Aesthetics of Sound In Cinema’ by Padma Shri Resul Pookutty, ‘Expanded Cinema from Screens to OTT Platforms- Cinema in Post Covid-era’ by Media Professional Rizwan Ahmad are some of the Masterclasses at MIFF-2022.

Oscar and British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Jury Mr. Carter Pilcher will share his knowledge on ‘Qualifying Films for the Oscars’.

Animation Film designer P C Sanath’s workshop on ‘VFX: The Ever-Evolving Tool for Storytelling’ will also be top on the list for film enthusiasts.

Contribution of Films Division in documentary culture in India will be showcased through a specially curated package ‘Image-Nation’. Other highlights include Open Forum by Indian Documentary Producers Association and cultural events by India Tourism. Special packages like Oscar Film package, curated by Shorts TV, Special film packages from Italy and Japan, Indian Panorama – from the recent editions of IFFI will be a major point of attraction for film buffs.

Students Film packages from reputed institutions like, National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Pune, K R Narayanan Film Institute, Kerala will showcase the spirit of young talent. Also Students’ Animation Documentary Films from Myanmar and films from Students’ Animation Film Festival Brazil will be a unique curation. Similarly, curated films from North-East India, best of short fiction from Pocket Films Platform will also be shown

Filmmakers from documentary and animation genre, who left us in the recent times, will be remembered with special screenings under ‘Homage’ section: legendary Pin screen Animator from Canada, Jacques Drouin; first female documentary filmmaker of Italy, Cecilia Mangini; Indian veteran Buddhadeb Dasgupta; multi-faceted Sumitra Bhave; famous national award-winning cinematographer from Manipur, Irom Maipak are some among others.