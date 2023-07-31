Vedic knowledge greatest legacy: Swami Ramdev at Patanjali University recitation competition

The three-day classical recitation competition began at Patanjali University with the lighting of the lamp and recitation of shraddha sukta in the presence of eminent scholars.

Under the new National Education Policy issued by the Centre, special emphasis has been laid on the training and transmission of traditional Indian knowledge. Keeping this in mind, every year Patanjali Vishwavidyalaya organises competition for recitation of Gita, Upanishads, Yoga Darshan, Panchopadesh, Nighantu Shastra, Smaran.

Addressing the participants and scholars on this occasion, the Chancellor of Patanjali University, Swami Ramdev Ji stated that our ancient Vedic knowledge is the greatest legacy bestowed upon us by the sages, and it is our duty to protect it.

Knowledge remains true in all three times (past, present, and future). When we contemplate the knowledge of scriptures, and recite them with our own voices, at that moment, the soul of the ancient seer becomes established within us as divine knowledge. He emphasized that the study of scriptures not only enriches our personalities but also leads to the upliftment of humanity.

During the inauguration of the competition, the vice-chancellor of Patanjali University, Acharya Balakrishna Ji, blessed the participants and highlighted the importance of studying, teaching, and memorizing the scriptures to preserve our traditions. He said that when we study the scriptures through self-study, our life becomes divine, and we become free from faults.

The event saw the presence and speeches of various eminent scholars, including Prof. Mahavir Agrawal from Gurukul Kangri University, Prof. Dinesh Chandra Shastri from Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Suresh Sharma, who established the first Gurukul in Nepal, Prof. Manohar Lal Arya from Patanjali University, Dr. Bholanath from Bhagwandas Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Dr. Vijay Pal Pracheta from Central Sanskrit University, and Dr. Sadhvi Devapriya, the Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University.

During the competition, the scholars conducted various oral examinations related to scriptural recitations, and the students displayed remarkable and emotive performances. BNV Sushree Dan recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads, Sadhvi Devasurya from Navopanishad, Swami Prakashdev Ji from Nighantu Shastra, Swami Arjundev Ji from the Bhagavad Gita, Avikant and Srishthi from Yoga Darshan, and Richa from Panchadarsana excelled in their respective categories.