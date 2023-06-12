The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Civil Services preliminary exam of 2023. Aspirants can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam took place on May 28 this year. Out of the participants, a total of 14,624 candidates have been recommended by the commission for further stages. These successful candidates will now proceed to the mains examination, scheduled to be conducted from September 15 onwards. Additionally, the UPSC has also declared the results for the India Forest Services exam.

It is important to note that the provisional candidature of these candidates is subject to certain conditions. As per the examination rules, they must reapply through the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023. The commission will announce the dates and provide important instructions regarding the filling and submission of DAF-I on its website in the future.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for updates on marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. However, these details will be made available only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination 2023, including the declaration of the final result, is completed.

Eligible candidates are allowed a maximum of six attempts at the Civil Services Examination (CSE). However, candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories have unlimited attempts, while OBC candidates can make nine attempts. Similarly, candidates with disabilities (PwBD) belonging to the general and EWS categories are also permitted nine attempts.