UP Council to announce Board results tomorrow

The results of high school and intermediate exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will be announced tomorrow.

According to Council Secretary Divyakant Shukla here on Monday, the result of the board will be released on April 25 at 1.30 pm from the headquarters at Prayagraj.

This year 58,85,745 students had registered for the High School and Intermediate examination, which included 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students.

The examination were held from Februarh 16 to March at 8753 centres. The he evaluation process of 3 19 crore answer sheets began on March 18 and ended on April 1.