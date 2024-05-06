ISC, ICSE results declared, 99.47 per cent pass class 10th while 98.19 per cent pass class 12th exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi announced on Monday the results for the ICSE Board Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Examinations Year 2024.

The passing percentage for class 10th stood at 99.47 per cent and the same for class 12th was 98.19 per cent.

A total of 99,901 students, including 52,765 boys (52.82%) and 47,136 girls (47.18%) appeared for the class 10th exam.

Advertisement

Girls outperformed boys in both the exams, with A pass percentage of 99.65% against 99.31% of boys in class 10th.

For class 12th, girls achieved a pass percentage of 98.92 per cent, while only 97.53 per cent boys cleared the exam.

For class 10th, the Western region has the highest pass percentage with 99.91% followed by the Southern region (99.88%).

For class 12th, the Southern region has the highest pass percentage (99.53%) followed by the Western region (99.32%).

For class 10th, 1,088 differently-abled students with learning difficulties took the exams and 98 of them obtained marks above 90%. While 40 visually challenged students took the exam and 12 candidates obtained marks above 90%.

(With agency inputs)