‘Tryst IIT-Delhi’: The much-awaited fest is Live!

Tryst 2022: A Voyage to Zenith, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), promises to be a grand affair.

The festival is already and widely deemed as the largest technical festival in the whole of North India. A fun-enthused extravaganza with a plethora of events, competitions, workshops and lectures designed to rekindle the passion for technology and business among the brightest minds of the nation, it provides unique opportunities to showcase technical prowess that could be the perfect launchpad for students with brilliant ideas. Tryst 2022: A Voyage to Zenith, as the name suggests, shall take on a voyage of brilliance in technological innovations and advancement.

The details of the three-day festival include events such as the Drone Racing League, Robotics Competition, Coding Hackathons, and workshops by Google and IBM. These events will be associated with an array of technical clubs and societies at IIT Delhi. The fest shall also organise lectures by experts from various fields. Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi will be the keynote speaker at a conclave on Transforming Healthcare. BharatPe co-founder, Mr Shashwat Nakrani will address the first edition of Tryst’s Fintech Summit as the keynote speaker.

Tryst 2022, will oversee a panel discussion on ‘Pushing EVs into the Indian Market’. It will be held with the officials from big players such as Hyundai, TATA Motors, BluSmart as participants. Other significant players from the EV industry are also expected to join the fest.

Tryst 2022 has also listed cool merchandise on their websites. IIT Delhi’s Tryst has partnered with The Statesman, making The Statesman its official newspaper partner.