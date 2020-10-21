Study Group Academic English Skills, powered by Insendi, has been shortlisted for a QS Reimagine Education E-Learning Award for the best electronic learning project globally. The Reimagine Education E-Learning category highlights new tools or projects that use existing electronic learning approaches in an innovative way, supports knowledge acquisition and skills development through the use of information and communications technology.

Academic English Skills (AES) is an online qualification developed by Study Group that gives students thorough training in a language and academic skills needed to achieve their potential at the university of their choice. The programme is designed to prepare international students for a successful, rewarding higher education experience from anywhere in the world and is delivered fully online through the student-centred technology learning platform powered by Insendi.

In particular, the shortlisting recognises the versatility of the Insendi platform to help deliver teaching and learning in a way that provides an engaging and rewarding educational experience for students and academic staff.

Study Group Chief Executive Emma Lancaster said, “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this highly competitive global EdTech award and my congratulations to everyone in the Study Group and Insendi teams whose dedication to high-quality online education has been recognised in this way. At a time of extraordinary challenge, teaching staff in Study Group and EdTech experts in Insendi have formed a single team working remotely to develop an exceptional course in an area of crucial importance to students.”

Following the shortlisting, the Insendi and Study Group team will present to the Global QS conference in December, and will be automatically submitted to the Regional Award (Europe for all), Discipline Award (Business Education) and the overall Global Education, Global Employability and Global Edtech Awards.