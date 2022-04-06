Silver Line Prestige School is fast emerging as India’s iconic institution for progressive learning

Silver Line Prestige School, Ghaziabad has been granted the Google Reference School recognition. This award recognises efforts undertaken by the school for the best integration of Google’s tools and technologies.

The Google Reference Schools program is a global programme run by the technology giant to identify best practices in the use of modern tools and technologies that can be scaled and replicated in other schools. Google Reference Schools programme assesses the school’s journey in embracing and integrating technology by evaluating the impact of technology adoption on the four pillars of the learning system: students, teachers, parents and management.

This assessment from Google is also reflective of a new trend. In the context of learning, this metric is technology integration and adoption. Silverline Prestige School is such an iconic institution who is fast emerging as an innovation centre for progressive learning and skill-based education in the country.

“SLPS is proud to be associated with the Google Reference School initiative and we can claim that we have successfully used technology not just as a destination but as a vehicle for learning,” said Naman Jain, Director (Development), SLPS.

Led by Ms. Pooja Arora & Ms. Deepika Sharma, SLPS faculties have interestingly formed Google Educators Group for schools in Ghaziabad & Noida to educate and help other schools implement technology for better learning outcomes affecting larger student communities in the region.

Ms. Deepti Sawhney, Founder & CEO Mahattattava who partnered with SLPS to deliver professional development of teachers to integrate technology in pedagogy said, “Not only were teachers able to manage differentiated learning but they were also able to organise workload effectively.”