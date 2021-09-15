Shri Krishna Ayush University declares result of Pre-PhD and Pre-PhD re-appearing exams

The examination branch of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra has declared the result of the Pre-PhD and Pre-PhD (Re-appear) Ayurveda examination.

An official spokesperson said the result is uploaded on the University portal from where the students can check the result by visiting the official website.

He informed that the Pre-PhD Ayurveda and Pre-PhD Re-appear examinations were conducted in the month of September itself, which were completed within the stipulated time period.

The spokesperson said pre-PhD annual and re-appearing examinations are held twice a year. Both the annual examinations were conducted simultaneously by the University so that there is no loss in the tenure of Ph.D. scholars.

The spokesperson said that the University has recently conducted the annual and re-appear examinations of BAMS, BHMS, and D-Pharma Ayurveda, the result of which will be declared as per the examination schedule.

Practical examinations are being conducted in all affiliated colleges of the University by strictly following Covid protocol in the month of September.