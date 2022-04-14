Now pursue two academic degrees simultaneously

On Wednesday, UGC drafted a letter to Vice-Chancellors of every University and principals of all colleges and institutions stating their recently framed guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously. The letter also requested the institutions for the implementation of the same.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) framework, students can now pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

“The policy envisions imaginative and flexible curricular structures to enable creative combinations of disciplines for study, that would offer multiple entries and exit points, thus, removing the currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking,” said UGC.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, of course, enjoyable, as mentioned in the letter by UGC.

The Vice-Chancellors of the universities and the Principals of Colleges were further informed by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, about the rapidly increasing demand for the higher education and the availability of a limited number of seats in regular streams in various Higher Education Institutions (HEIS) has led to the mushrooming of several numbers of programmes in Open Schools and Distance learning mode. These programmes could enable students to meet their aspirations.

“It has also led to the emergence of online education programmes which a student can pursue within the comforts of her / his home. The issue of allowing the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the Commission keeping in view the provisions envisaged in the National Education Policy – NEP 2020 which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes,” Jain said.

