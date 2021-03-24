With the aim to understand the vision and mission of New Education Policy, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organized a two days’ workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chairperson NDMC Dharmendra by lighting the lamp at Convention Center, NDMC, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dharmendra gave the outline of organizing the workshop that it will provide the understanding of the vision, mission and philosophy of the National Education Policy-2020(NEP) with its salient points, curriculum and relevant pedagogy and evaluation. It will also explain the universalization, the inclusion, significance of restructuring of education in early childhood care and education, values and life skills and evaluation under the NEP.

He said that after launching the National Education Policy 2020 by Central Government, it is the need of the hour to organize such type of orientation programmes on contents and intents of the policy. He urged all educators of NDMC to learn the intention and spirit of the policy for the better result from the new education system.

He also suggested for the organization of more such workshops after three months to sort out the different hurdles and difficulties to implementation of the policy and can also address all the problems of educators. He added that some experts or resource person will visit the schools to access the ground level realities or evaluation of the implementation. He hoped for the successful implementation of NEP by the NDMC Education team in its schools.

At the workshop, Director (Education) NDMC DP Singh informed that NDMC is working on a website exclusively for the education department to cater to all the basic needs of teachers, students, as well as officials and it will be launched within three months.

The workshop session was addressed by different experts on the Education Policy Anita Sharma, Geetanjali Kumar, Dharam Parkash, Manjeet and Kavita Rana who interacted with the educators and answered their queries.

On the occasion, all Heads of the schools, Principals, Vice Principals and Primary HMs (including Primary Incharges of composite schools, independent Primary and Nursery schools etc) were also present.