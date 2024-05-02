NDMC to organise Suvidha Camp tomorrow

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise its next Suvidha Camp to provide information, facilitation, and grievance redressal for the benefit of its service users on Saturday.

The Suvidha Camp will be held at NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road (near Palika Kendra), in the national capital on May 4 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, the civic body said on Thursday.

The Suvidha Camp Helpdesks of the various departments will provide facilitations and redress the grievances of service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs, and residents of NDMC.

The Departments that will also be part of this Suvidha Camp are Civil Engineering-1 & 2, Electrical Engineering – 1 & 2, Public Health, Architect & Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Estate-I, Estate-II, Horticulture – North, Horticulture – South, Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Enforcement – North, Enforcement – South, Personal Department, Welfare Department, Medical Services, Parking Management System, Chief Security office, EBR Department, Municipal Housing, Vigilance, Library, and IT Department.

The Suvidha Camp will address grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth & death certificate, service matters of serving & retired employees of NDMC, Water logging, Sanitation, Waste Disposal, Road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, Booking of Barat Ghar & parks and any other services offered by the NDMC.

The NDMC organises Suvidha Camp on the first Saturday of every month at NDMC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road.

Apart from organising the Suvidha Camps, the NDMC has also launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users of the NDMC. The link for the Jan Suvidha portal is available on the NDMC website (https://www.ndmc.gov.in/complaints.aspx). The Jan Suvidha Portal can be used for lodging grievances, tracking their status, and giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.