Medical Teacher’s Day celebrated by Indian Medical Association

On the occasion of Teacher’s day, Indian Medical Association Head Quarter celebrated the Medical Teachers Day on the 5th September 2021, in IMA New Delhi, in which distinguished Medical Teachers of the country were honoured and many learned professors were titled with Honorary Professor of IMA for their contribution to the professional development program of the IMA.

Secretary of Health, Government of India Rajesh Bhushan participated as the Chief Guest and acknowledged and appreciated the works of the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Teachers, serving as the voice of Medical Fraternity with the altruistic concern of Healthy Nation. He remembered the great foundation laid by his teachers, to ask the right questions and be bold, which has played a pivotal role in his administrative career.

IMA National President, Prof. Dr J A Jayalal, delivered his address and said IMA resolved, to continue the comprehensive professional development program, in which cognitive, Psychomotor, and affective domain medical education will be provided in a systematic structured way, with the objective of sustaining and enduring the vision of former MCI and the present NMC, that Indian Medical Graduates will serve as a leader, communicators, Clinicians, Professionals and lifelong learners in the community.

IMA President also announced, along with the Ministry of Health, Government of India, and AIIMS, IMA is working on the project to train and empower 1 lakh Medical Practitioners of the country on the common treatment protocol and pandemic measures to mitigate the impact of the third wave.

IMA also resolved to work with the National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences to spearhead Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine, as a primary care speciality in all parts of the country and propagate Family Medicine culture in the country.

Earlier in the symposium held on Challenges in Medical Education, many experts including Prof. Dr Chintamani, Prof. Dr Cheniappan, Prof. Dr Arul Rhaj, and many others discussed the topic and brought out the road map to strengthen Medical Education on the basis of competency-based Medical Education.