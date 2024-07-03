IMA retracts decision from awarding doctor

Fearing controversy, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bengal state branch in an unheard of last-minute move cancelled its decision to give ‘Eminent Doctor’ award to Prof (Dr) Rajesh Pramanik, a physical medicine and rehabilitation expert associated with the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R) as well as SSKM Hospital, while the IMA was observing the National Doctors’ Day at its Biresh Guha Street office in the city to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy on 1 July.

Interestingly, more than one week ago, the association had selected Prof Pramanik for the prestigious award and conveyed it to him through a letter written on the IMA, Bengal state branch letterhead that was signed by Dr Santanu Sen, hony secretary Dr Dilip Dutta, state president and Dr Bibartan Saha, hony state finance secretary of the association.

“Your accomplishments and unwavering commitment to the medical profession make you an esteemed role model for aspiring doctors and a beacon of hope for patients,” the IMA letter written to Prof Pramanik on 22 June stated.

Advertisement

“We are happy to inform you that your name has been selected for Eminent Doctor award and we cordially invite you to receive the award in person at 2 pm on 1st July, 2024 at IMA Bengal State Auditorium…” the letter stated.

The IMA, state chapter, observes an award ceremony on National doctors’ Day on 1 July every year to felicitate the doctors, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to their patients and in the medical field in improving the health and well-being of the society.

But the decision to select Prof Pramanik for the award sparked off controversy in the medical fraternity since Sunday afternoon.

“How did the IMA state branch select Prof Pramanik at a time when the chief minister herself brought allegations of wrong treatment against the team of doctors, including him,” some doctors raised questions requesting anonymity.

“IMA had sent me a letter, selecting me as an ’eminent doctor’ award but I could not attend the programme to receive it. I was busy with patients at SSKM,” Prof Pramanik told The Statesman.

“Yes, I had performed the micro-surgery on the CM’s left knee,” he added.

“Prof Pramanik has been communicated about our decision to cancel his name from the awardees. The letter was wrongly mailed to him from our IMA office,” Dr Sen told The Statesman on Monday night.

But a section of doctors felt that the selection of Prof Pramanik can’t be a ‘wrong’ decision because the IMA’s letter to him was unanimously signed by the office bearers of the Association.