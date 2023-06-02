The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday officially announced the results for the SSC or Class 10 board exams. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in

A total of 15,29,096 students appeared for the exams this year, with 14,34,893 students successfully passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.83%. Among the different divisions, the Konkan Division recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.11%, while the Nagpur Division had the lowest pass percentage of 92.5%. Remarkably, approximately 10,000 schools achieved a 100% pass percentage. Girls outperformed boys in this year’s exams, with a pass percentage of 95.87% compared to 92.06% for boys.

Out of the 67 subjects assessed, 25 achieved a 100% pass rate. Additionally, among the 23,013 schools, 6,844 schools recorded a perfect 100% pass percentage. Notably, 489,455 students attained a first-class with distinction, securing 75% and above.

Students dissatisfied with their SSC results have the option to apply for verification. The verification window will be open from June 3 to June 12, and a verification fee of Rs 50 is required.

To check the Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Result 2023 at mahresult.nic.in, follow these steps:

Visit the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, or msbshse.co.in. Click on the result link provided on the website. Enter your roll number and date of birth. View and download your scorecard.

The SSC examinations were conducted between March 2 and March 25 this year across 5,033 exam centers in the state. A total of 15,77,256 candidates registered for the Maharashtra SSC examinations.