JNU students unions clash over serving non vegetarian food

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Unions ceated a ruckus over the serving of non vegetarian food in the university canteen during the Navratri celebrations. several students were injured as clashes broke between the students from ABVP and the Left allinace.

The clashes erupted on Sunday afternoon following an argument between the two groups.

The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully imposing a ban on non vegetarian food at the Kaveri Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a Pooja and Havan programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Later, in the evening, the clashes further intensified and images of wounded students went viral on the social media.

“Friends, ABVP does it again. First they tried to impose a non-veg ban on everybody in Kaveri Hostel, and when common students stood up against #FoodFascism, the Sanghi goons resorted to all out violence. Students are facing serious wounds,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the ABVP, sharing a video of an injured student on Twitter, said that “Leftists, Communists have attacked ABVP activists and common students of JNU. ABVP Activist Ravi Raj severely injured this Naxali attack.”

(With inputs from IANS)