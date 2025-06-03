Mamata congratulates Burdwan girl for her success in JEE Advanced exam

JEE (Advanced) 2025 results were out today.

A total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2025, held on 18 May. In this exam, 54,378 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 9,404 are female candidates.

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Devdutta in her X-handle. She wrote: “Congratulations Devdutta Majhi of Burdwan for making Bengal proud again.

“Today’s JEE Advanced 2025 examination results show that you have been topper among all girls in the entire country, and the highest rank holder in the IIT Kharagpur zone. You achieved top ranks in our Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations earlier, and now you are the topper girl of India!

“Wish you the very best, and congratulations to your parents and teachers too!”