JEE Main Exam to be in Jan’24, CUET & NEET-UG in May’24

The first session of the JEE Main exam in 2024 is expected to happen in the third week of January, and the second session will likely be in the second week of April.

Also, another important exam for university entrance ‘CUET Exam 2024’ is expected to start in the first week of May. The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to organize the NEET (UG) exam in May 2024, specifically on May 5. They will also release an examination calendar for important exams like CUET UG and JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for the academic year 2024-25. Students can find these dates on the official NTA website, https://nta.ac.in.

JEE Main Exam 2024 Registration, Exam Date Likely Next Week:

According to the report, the National Testing Agency is expected to reveal the dates for the 2024 exams next week, starting with the JEE (Mains) exam. This is going to be the earliest announcement of exam dates ever. It’s anticipated that they will announce the registration and exam dates for the JEE (Mains) early next week, and the exams themselves will take place in the third week of January and the second week of April.

The registration for JEE Main exam usually opens a few weeks or even months before the exam date. During that time, you can sign up for the exam. To do this, you must go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in/ or nta.ac.in.

NEET UG Exam 2024:

NEET (UG) is the entrance test for getting into MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER. Even though these medical institutions have their own rules, the NEET exam is the key. This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023. Looking ahead, in 2024, the NTA NEET exam is likely to take place on May 5, 2024.

The NTA (National Testing Agency) has announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG Exam (Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programs) will take place in early May. This is happening about two weeks earlier than it did in 2023.

Right now, the NTA hasn’t revealed when the exam will be or when we can be registered for it. If you want to know, keep checking the official website or look here for updates later on.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the organization responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. This exam is for students who want to get into engineering programs at top colleges like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

