JEE Advanced Result 2023 declared: VC Reddy tops with 341/360

The results for JEE Advanced 2023 have been announced today (June 18) by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Students who took the examination can now view their results on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has secured the first rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, as confirmed by officials. The exam, conducted by IIT Guwahati this year, witnessed Reddy obtaining an impressive score of 341 out of 360 marks. Among female candidates, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from the IIT Hyderabad zone achieved the top position with a score of 298 marks.

According to a senior official from IIT Guwahati, a total of 1,80,372 students appeared for both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced, with 43,773 candidates qualifying. Out of the qualifiers, 36,204 were male students while 7,509 were female students who successfully cleared JEE Advanced 2023.

It is important to note that JEE-Main serves as the qualifying examination for JEE-Advanced, which is the entrance test for engineering colleges across the country.

Once the scorecards are released, students can access their results by following a few simple steps. First, they need to visit the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. Then, under the ‘announcements’ tab, they should click on the scorecard link. Next, they must enter the necessary login credentials. After successful login, candidates will be able to view and download their scorecards for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2023 exam took place on June 4, and the provisional answer key was made available on June 11. Candidates were given until June 12 to raise any objections. Subsequently, the final answer key and results of JEE Advanced 2023 will be declared online.