Odisha govt issues guidelines for leave allocation to doctors

On Thursday, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department issued guidelines for leave allocation to medical officers to maintain a transparent and uniform system for Odisha Medical and Health Services (OHMS) cadre.

The guidelines issued by Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Shalini Pandit are applicable to all medical and public health officers/superintendents of all districts, sub-divisions, and community health centres, including directors of Rourkela Government Hospital, Capital Hospital, and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Hospital.

The OHMS cadre officers, who attended duty on the designated public holidays notified by the government, would be allowed to avail alternative off days in the same month subject to the availability of human resources at the concerned health facility, the guideline said.

The superintendent or medical officer-in-charge of the concerned health facility would decide the required number of alternative off days.

However, while allowing alternative off days, the concerned superintendent would make adequate roster arrangements to ensure smooth service to the people.

Secretary Pandit clarified that alternative off days wouldn’t be merged with casual leave or earned leave.

The off days admissible during a month also wouldn’t be carried over to the next month except when a public holiday comes in the last week of a month. The superintendent and the medical officers in various health facilities were directed to follow the guidelines scrupulously.