IP University student Abhinav Garg tops in GATE 22 exam in computer science stream. A final year student of the University School of Information & Communication Technology (USICT) of IP University Abhinav Garg has bagged the first position in the coveted GATE 22 exam in the computer science stream.
Hitesh Popali of the same school of the University had also bagged the first position in GATE in computer science two years back.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University Padma Shri Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma congratulated the student, faculty, and dean of the school for this grand achievement.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.