IP University student Abhinav Garg tops in GATE 22 exam in computer science stream. A final year student of the University School of Information & Communication Technology (USICT) of IP University Abhinav Garg has bagged the first position in the coveted GATE 22 exam in the computer science stream.

Hitesh Popali of the same school of the University had also bagged the first position in GATE in computer science two years back.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Padma Shri Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma congratulated the student, faculty, and dean of the school for this grand achievement.