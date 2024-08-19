IIM Raipur launches entrepreneurship program in collaboration with SIDBI

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, in partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), has unveiled an exciting new educational initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. The Advanced Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, known as the “SWAVALAMBAN Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM),” is set to kick off in August 2024 and will run for 18 months.

This groundbreaking program is designed to support 30 early-stage entrepreneurs, equipping them with the essential skills and insights needed to launch and expand successful ventures. The application deadline for this prestigious course is August 30, 2024, with interviews already underway as of August 15, 2024. Prospective candidates can apply through the program’s official website: [IIM Raipur STEM](https://iimr-stem.iimraipur.edu.in/).

According to Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, the SWAVALAMBAN program represents a significant opportunity for aspiring business leaders. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application,” Kakani explained. “By providing hands-on training and mentorship from industry experts, we aim to prepare entrepreneurs who can contribute to India’s economic growth and help achieve our national development goals by 2047.”

The SWAVALAMBAN course is unique in its approach, blending online and offline learning to deliver a comprehensive educational experience. Participants will engage in a range of activities, including field experiments, applied projects, and in-depth case studies. This integrated curriculum is designed to foster an entrepreneurial mindset, combining academic learning with real-world practice.

This program not only offers a robust educational framework but also includes direct mentorship from leading industry professionals. By immersing participants in practical scenarios and offering personalized guidance, the program aims to enhance their entrepreneurial skills and boost their chances of success.

For those interested in applying, the process is now open, and early engagement is encouraged given the competitive nature of the program. The SWAVALAMBAN STEM initiative promises to be a transformative experience for budding entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to make a significant impact in the business world.