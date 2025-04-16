Manipal Foundation, SLS Trust sponsor tribal students’ education

Karnataka-based Manipal Foundation and SLS Trust have combined forces to help tribal students from Mayurbhanj in Odisha to take up professional courses. The two organizations have signed an MoU that will empower tribal students through access to BSc courses in Allied Health, BBA, and BCA.

According to the agreement between the two bodies, for starters, 20 first-generation learners from lower economic backgrounds will be awarded the scholarship.

Manipal Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Manipal Education and Medical Group. The scholarships reaffirm the group’s mission to uplift disadvantaged students through equitable access to education. The SLS Trust works with scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, other backward castes, and minority communities in Mayurbhanj and other areas. It would select deserving students through its centres of learning in remote areas catering the underprivileged sections of society.

Dr Ranjan R Pai, Trustee Manipal Foundation said, “The Manipal Foundation is committed to empowering our society through holistic and sustained initiatives. Our scholarships are focused on transforming society by uplifting disadvantaged students through equitable access to quality education. This scholarship would enable students to break the cycle of poverty, and support their families and communities upon graduation.”

Ms Itishree Murmu, Chairman of SLS Trust said, “We believe in empowering students by cultivating curiosity and instilling core values through education. This scholarship resonates with our mission to educate and train the youth from the region through quality higher education so they could contribute to the region’s development.”

Incidentally, Ms Itishree Murmu is the daughter of the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, and has been working in the space of social development for the past many years.

Subodh Kumar, Development Coordinator SLS Trust, said “We are full of gratitude for this collaboration with the Manipal Foundation. This will transform the lives of not just these 20 students and their families but these students will become role models for the youth in these areas.”

The Allied Health programme includes BSc in clinical psychology, cardiovascular technology, medical imaging technology, renal replacement therapy, dialysis technology, and optometry. These courses will be taught at the Manipal TATA Medical College (MTMC), a constituent of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The BBA and BCA programs will be delivered at the Sikkim Manipal University (SMU).