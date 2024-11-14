IIM Raipur extends PhD admission deadline for management (practice track)

IIM Raipur has announced an extension for applications to its PhD program in Management (Practice Track) until November 17, 2024. This four-year doctoral program is uniquely designed for experienced professionals in management, offering them an opportunity to combine academic learning with practical managerial and entrepreneurial expertise.

The PhD program is tailored for individuals who want to deepen their understanding of management theories and practices while integrating their professional experiences.

Specializations within the program cover a wide range of management disciplines, including economics and public policy, finance and accounting, information systems, human resource management (HRM) and organizational behavior (OB), business communication, marketing management, operations, quantitative techniques, and strategic management.

Professor Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, highlighting how it aligns with the institution’s mission to create innovative learning environments. He noted that the program aims to offer distinctive research-based learning while advancing knowledge and innovation in management.

The PhD in Management (Practice Track) is open to candidates who meet certain qualifications. Eligible applicants include those with a master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field, or those holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering (B.E/B.TECH/B.ARCH) from a recognized institution.

Additionally, professionals with qualifications such as CA/ICWA, or PGP/EPGP/PGPWE from IIMs, along with at least six years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience, are also eligible to apply.

This program offers a rare opportunity for seasoned professionals to expand their theoretical and methodological knowledge in management while contributing to the evolution of management practices. It is a chance to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world application, and to make meaningful contributions to the field of management education.