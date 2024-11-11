BIMTECH appoints Tapan Singhel as honorary professor of practice

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) Greater Noida has appointed Tapan Singhel, a distinguished leader in the insurance industry, as ‘Professor of Practice (Honorary).’ This honorary position has been conferred upon him in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the insurance sector and his dedication to knowledge sharing and mentorship.

The event was attended by students, industry leaders, faculty, and other distinguished guests. Expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm for the honorary role, Singhel shared his pride in seeing BIMTECH alumni excel in leadership positions across various industries.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, stated, “It is both a privilege and a pleasure to welcome Mr. Tapan Singhel, a leader of exceptional caliber, to the BIMTECH community as Professor of Practice (Honorary).

As a leader who has redefined standards in the insurance industry, we are confident that your presence on our campus will inspire the next generation of leaders in Insurance Business Management, equipping them with the knowledge and vision to drive meaningful change in an ever-evolving landscape.

Appointing you as ‘Professor of Practice (Honorary)’ not only reflects our deep admiration for your achievements but also our aspiration for you to serve as a beacon of knowledge and guidance to our students. Your commitment to improving people’s lives and fostering trust within the community perfectly aligns with BIMTECH’s mission.”