IIM Bangalore leads Indian MBA institutions in global rankings

In the QS World University Rankings 2024 for MBA programs, India shines with ten of its educational institutions securing positions among the top 250 in Asia. IIM Bangalore emerges as the top business school in India, making its presence felt globally by securing the 48th position in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 for Global MBA and Business Master’s. It’s worth noting that the MBA program at Stanford GSB claims the number one spot globally. The Wharton School and Harvard Business School following closely at second and third positions.

Two other Indian institutes, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, have also earned notable ranks in the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings 2024, securing the 53rd and 59th positions, respectively. This accomplishment highlights the strong presence and quality of education offered by these institutions in the realm of management studies.

When it comes to employability, two Indian MBA colleges stand tall among the world’s best. IIM Bangalore secures the 39th spot globally, marking itself as a highly desirable choice for employers. IIM Calcutta follows closely behind, clinching the 46th rank. In Asia, IIM Bangalore is the fourth highest-ranked institution for employability, while IIM Calcutta stands at a commendable seventh position.

The QS World University Rankings also encompass 28 specialized business master’s programs. That includes 17 master’s in management, five master’s in finance, three master’s in business analytics, two master’s in marketing, and one master’s in supply chain management. These rankings provide valuable insights into the diverse educational offerings in the field of business studies.

IIM Bangalore further solidifies its reputation as the best Master in Management program in India, securing the 31st position globally. This achievement is attributed to the exceptional outcomes of its alumni, positioning it at an impressive 10th rank.

In a broader context, India’s representation in the global education landscape continues to grow stronger. These rankings reflect the quality of education and research taking place in Indian institutions. In addition, they also underline the country’s prominence as a hub for management and business studies.