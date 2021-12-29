How institutions are developing futuristic approach for MBA students

In today’s competitive world, a degree in itself cannot guarantee a job for you in any field. Apart from an academic degree, an employee needs to have a unique skill-arsenal complete with all-around knowledge, strong soft skills, and the ability to act proactively.

In the business world, there is a perceptible shift in demand in terms of employee skills and qualifications, and educational institutions have risen to the occasion and improvised their courses to ready their students for the industry.

Some steps being taken by the institutions in this direction are discussed below:

Futuristic Approach to curriculum

The institutes of today acknowledge the rapid changes and development that are characteristic of the global industries today. They are thus making efforts to adapt to the changing business ecosystem by bringing about innovative changes in their curriculum, which is being constantly upgraded to be in sync with the industry requirements.

The key to success for the B’ Schools is to create opportunities for their students to interact closely with the corporates and engage with the corporate world to understand how they can apply their knowledge effectively. Business schools are also adopting new models of delivery, new technology, building effective evaluation processes with a view to preparing the students to better cope with the dynamic business scenario.

Focus on Practical Issues:

The need for employees to have the ability to handle hands-on scenarios at work is increasing. Theoretical knowledge, while desirable, is no longer sufficient to make a person stand out in the applicant pool. Institutions are thus placing emphasis on teaching their students practical ways of work along with the curriculum. Efforts are also being made to provide students insights from industry through case studies, Industry visits, and sessions by corporates so that they can understand the nitty-gritty of the corporate world.

Development of Soft Skills and Digital Quotients:

In recent times, an increased complexity has been noticed in the way the organizations’ function. There is a marked need for employees to not only have hard technical skills but also several soft skills. It is believed that proper usage of soft skills can make managers more effective. Therefore, educational institutes are trying to provide the right opportunities to their students that can boost their soft skills like confidence and public speaking, and the digital savviness that are keys to success in today’s corporate world.

(By Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics) and Professor in OBHR Area at FORE School of Management)