FORE School of Management, New Delhi invites applications for its PGDM (Executive) 15 months’ management Programme for batch 2021-22 and the Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). Both programmes are approved by AICTE.

The Executive programme offers professional and personal development along with new skills like Data Analytics & AI, Design Thinking, FinTech, Venture Capital, M&A, etc. Classes shall commence from July 2021. The programme includes a complimentary international immersion programme and a 3 Months Project after completion of 12 Months Classroom training.

Graduates with a minimum of 3 years’ duration (50% marks) and a minimum of 5 years of work experience having a valid score. The candidates must have a valid score of CAT/XAT/GMAT/Other AICTE approved All India tests for applying to the programme scores of CAT 2017 – 2020 / XAT 2018 – 2021 Or GMAT taken after September 1, 2016 will be considered may apply online http://executive-pgdm.fsm.ac.in/.

The Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) programme is aimed at admitting scholars with an exceptional academic background, having a strong inclination towards good quality research.

Candidates are short-listed on the basis of their academic record, performance in the competitive examinations CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or JRF-UGC/CSIR scores of up to the last two years (i.e., test is taken on or after December 01, 2018) only will be considered valid or you can appear in FORE Entrance Test.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview and the research proposal presentation for final selection. In case the applicant is with PGDM, it should be recognized or as equivalent to MBA by AIU and approved by AICTE. Financial Assistance for Fellow Program Scholar; Support to attend International Conferences/Workshops; Contingency Grant are also part of the programme.

Apply online http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/

FORE School is located in heart of New Delhi, ranked 43 in NIRF Ranking 2020 is accredited by SAQS. Further information can be obtained from [email protected], 011-41242415 26569996.