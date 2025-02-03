SBIHM organises bakery festival

Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM) has been recognized by AICTE, NCHMCT (Government of India), and MAKAUT (Government of West Bengal). For 26 years, SBIHM has been shaping the future of the hospitality and healthcare industry.

SBIHM recently organised a first-of-its-kind Bakery Festival in Kolkata and healthcare camp bringing together renowned bakers, pastry chefs, healthcare professionals and industry experts from prestigious international five-star hotels, hospitals.

The Bakery Festival was attended by esteemed guests, including Shanti Das Basak, ADC West Bengal government, Shaon Sen Saha, additional secretary, Govt of WB , chef Suraj Thapa, celebrity culinary expert and Master Chef 2024, Rodney Ashley, general manager at Kenilworth Hotel and many others.

