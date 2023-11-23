English medium govt schools from next academic session in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government is set to fulfill its third poll promise by starting English medium schools from class 1 from the next academic session.

He said, as mentioned in the Congress’ “Pratigya Patra”, the state will open Rajiv Gandhi Government Day-Boarding Schools to improve the quality of education and also provide funds to complete the under-construction Atal Adarsh schools.

Sukhu said many reforms in the education sector would be visible from the next academic session, for which the cooperation of parents, teachers and students is necessary.

Advertisement

For enhancing the capability, the teachers would be sent abroad for exposure visits, he added.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in partnership with Conve Genius, an EdTech social enterprise.

“The initiative will present dashboards and reports for districts, blocks, and individual schools. This real-time data will offer invaluable insights into student progress, teacher training and overall school performance. Teachers can now tweak their teaching strategies based on real-time feedback and remediation support, ensuring every student gets the attention they need to boost learning outcomes,” he said.

“The previous government opened schools eyeing political gains, but did not provide adequate facilities, due to which the quality level of education dipped. Because of this very reason, the state government denotified 900 schools,” he asserted.

The state government has introduced new age courses like Artificial Intelligence and Data Learning in technical educational institutions.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said VSK would not only strengthen the teaching-learning process, but would also create a brighter future for every student in the state besides high standardization of education.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also approved to fill the posts of 6,000 teachers. Besides, the process of batch wise recruitment is also going on, he remarked.