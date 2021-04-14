I would begin by saying that digital education is a blessing in disguise. It has made learning accessible. In the wake of the pandemic, students were compelled to opt for digital education. However, the numbers and statistics have shown more and more enthusiasts opting for online education, and it’s not just school or college students. Realising the time and accessibility everyone from working professionals to homemakers are opting to upskill with the digital medium. People have come to realise that they can learn anything online, from learning to play the guitar to taking up a course in AI(Artificial intelligence) and it is all so feasible.

Over a decade, education has been transforming and evolving every single day. Digital education has created a tremendous impact on the education system. It is a new social process that has begun to act as a complete substitute for the traditional education system. Digital Education enables the learner’s to study at the comfort of their homes or from anywhere in the world. It has granted learners freedom and customization options that make digital education a great alternative to the traditional education system.

The traditional education system focuses on scores and good grades in examination whereas the digital education system focuses on imparting knowledge and skills effectively. This era of e-learning has revived the education system with more creative as well as innovative ways of teaching and learning. It has made teachers and students up to date with the technological advancements and tools that are used to amplify learning methodologies.

Students get access to virtual learning through technological devices that involve audio and visual content, making learning more engaging. Such devices retain the curiosity and attention of the learners and make them grasp knowledge in a better way. The digitisation of education has altered the burden of traditional physical books of teachers and students at the same time. The students take more interest in such teaching methodologies and they, in turn, enhance and empower their learning experience.

Here are a few aspects that make Digital Education system outshine :

Learn as much as you want

Irrespective of your age, educational background and location, digital education provides you an opportunity to enroll for any course at the comfort of your home. One can also upskill itself in order to enhance its curriculum vitae and get a boost in career. Most of the online courses do not have strict course prerequisites, making them more accessible. Digital education is a great medium to upgrade one’s skills and knowledge with in demand industry certifications like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing. Such certifications will let an individual meet the needs of a competitive job market.

Learn anytime, anywhere

Digital education lets an individual to study at its own pace anytime and anywhere. One does not need to deal with heavy traffic in order to commute. Online education allows an individual to learn in a setting that is more conductive as compared to traditional learning. Whether you are in your home, library, park or a coffee shop; all you need is a reliable internet connection and a laptop, and you are good to go.

Grasp technical skills

Online learning is a splendid way to learn technical skills. While learning on a digital platform, an individual comes out of its comfort zone and faces various challenges, such as; downloading study materials, hands-on exercises, interactive quizzes, etc. All such challenges provide an optimal learning experience to learners and sharpen them to be the future leaders. As we all know, practice makes a man perfect and digital education provides you with a lot of practice.

Less pressure, more productivity

The pressure that is created by the traditional education system gives rise to a competitive environment. Not everyone can deal effectively with pressure and it can lead to the risk or anxiety, depression as well as suicidal thoughts. Even during the pandemic, many students experienced mental health concerns. With the digitalization of education, one can interact with its classmates and teachers in an environment which is appropriate for learning and not for competition.

Cost-effective

Traditional education system makes you pay for the classes, activity fees, books, accommodation and meals. Digital education system is more cost effective as you need not to spend on paper handouts, stationary, conveyance, meals etc. The learners are just required to log in to their portals at any point of time.

Suitable for all

Digital education suits everyone, be it kids or adults. The revolutionization of education has resulted in many tremendous changes and it can be taken up by anybody whether an office goer or a housewife. The course material of e-learning is easily accessible by everyone. The learners can study in accordance with their comfort and availability. The concept of weekend or evening classes has made e-learning more accessible.

This digital era has totally transformed the age old education system, learners are now opting for digital learning instead of traditional learning. This learning method has increased transparency between learners, teachers and parents. Digital education system permeates the gaps which the traditional education system fails to.

(By Vivek K Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Careerera)