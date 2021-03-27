“Teachers are one of the biggest contributors towards nation-building, they impact thousands of lives through their work”, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia at the State Teachers Award ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat.

Ninety-eight teachers and school principals were honoured for their invaluable contribution to school education. They were felicitated by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the presence of Udit Prakash, Director Education, Shailendra Sharma, Education Advisor and other senior officials of the Education Department.

“We are here exactly a year after the complete lockdown was imposed for the first time in our country. Our education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless about the teaching-learning during the COVID times. But, our teachers and school principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation. They ensured that ‘learning never stops’ by reaching out to their students through innovative means. Teachers who did not know how to use a smartphone equipped themselves with the knowledge of how to use it. Teachers went above and beyond to ensure that children were learning daily. Their efforts are really praiseworthy,” said Sisodia.

Imploring teachers to rethink strategies on assessment and learning, Sisodia said, “We need to build correct approaches and develop 360-degree assessments for our students. The premise of rote-learning evaluated through an end of year 3-hour exam is an injustice to our students and teachers. The challenge is to eliminate rote-learning practices and this is why we are at the juncture of establishing the Delhi Education Board. Our Delhi Education Board will develop continuous and comprehensive assessments augmenting a holistic learner profile of students and enabling teachers to refine their instruction.”

“Teachers are the pillars of our education model. They have transcended the boundaries of learning and done splendid work, especially in these unprecedented times,” said Director of Education Udit Prakash.

Of all the teachers and school principals who were honoured, 63 were females and 35 were males. There were 69 from Delhi government schools, 18 from private schools and 11 from Municipal Corporations of Delhi schools. The awardees comprised of special educators, arts and music teachers, librarians, Mentor Teachers, sports teachers, and vocational teachers.

In addition to that, the Delhi Government has also awarded 11 teachers and officers for their exemplary commitment in executing semi online teaching-learning activities and COVID relief work. Continuing the tradition from previous years, two special awards were given to teachers doing exemplary work, based on the observations of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during his school visits.