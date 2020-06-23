The Dr CV Raman University (CVRU), which is a part of the distinguished AISECT Group of Universities (AGU), located in Vaishali district of Bihar, has announced that the admission process for the 2020 academic session is now open. In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the University has taken the admission process for the year 100% online.

All facilities and services related to the admission process have been made available online, including virtual campus tours on the University’s YouTube channel and live chats with counsellors. Students can submit the application form as well as deposit their fees online through enabled websites and portals.

The University is also set to arrange career counselling sessions for prospective students along with online classes on personality development, soft skills and communication, entirely free of cost.

CVRU offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses across 8 faculties that include Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, Arts & Humanities, Science, Computer Science & IT, Agriculture and Yoga. The University is recognized under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act and is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Highlighting the vision and the mission of the University, Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, CVRU Bihar, said, “CVRU Bihar was established in 2018 with the prime objective of facilitating skills-based education in the region. It has, since then, emerged as Bihar’s leading educational and research hub. We aim to empower the local youth by offering world-class infrastructural and training opportunities in order to facilitate the process of skill enhancement, thus creating an immediate impact at the local level.”

The University has also taken several measures to take teaching-learning as well as other operations entirely online. About 30 online lectures are being offered per day by CVRU Bihar and this process began from 30 March.

Around 400-500 students and 35 faculty members are a part of the lecture series. Apart from this, a digital library with over 65,000 e-learning resources has been made available in order to aid the process of self-study.

CVRU also focuses extensively on fostering a research-based environment and it has established two strong areas for meaningful research – Renewable Energy & Material Science and Chemistry & Earth Science. The University has 5 MoUs with international universities for research and education besides collaboration with various national laboratories.

Interested students can gather further information regarding the admission process and the University on https://www.cvrubihar.ac.in/.

The dates for the Pan-India AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) that is required for admission to certain courses in the University will be announced soon.