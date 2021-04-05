The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has declared the BSEB Matric Result 2021. Students can check the class 10 results on the official website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to news reports, a total of 78.17 percent of students have cleared the exams.

According to a report by the Hindusthan Times, students– Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar have bagged the first rank with 484 out of 500 marks (96.80 percent).

The official announcement regarding the matter was made on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The exams were conducted from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Nearly 17 lakh students appeared in BSEB matric class 10 examinations.

Steps to check the results of BSEB class 10 examinations:

Step 1. Visit the official website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com.

Step 2. Click on the result link on the home page.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the login details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. Results will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the results for future reference.

Before releasing the BSEB Matric results on the official website, the results were announced at a press conference by State minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of other officials from the education department.

It is to be noted that the board announced the inter results on March 26, 2021.