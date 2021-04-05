The results for the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) matric Result 2021 will be released at 3:30 PM today. students can check the results on the official website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The results will be declared by 3:30 PM today.

The official announcement regarding the matter was made on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The exams were conducted from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Nearly 17 lakh students appeared in BSEB matric class 10 examinations.

Steps to check the results of BSEB class 10 examinations:

Step 1. Visit the official website-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com.

Step 2. Click on the result link on the home page.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the login details.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. Results will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download the results for future reference.

Before releasing the BSEB Matric results on the official website, the results will be announced at a press conference by State minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in presence of other officials from the education department.

It is to be noted that the board announced the inter results on March 26, 2021.