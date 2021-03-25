All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and a consortium of six oil and gas companies (Dasoff Petroleum (Abu Dhabi), Citax Energy (Dubai), Petroleumsoft (UK), Wesmarty Infotech, Energivo Oil & Gas, and Shay Innovative Solutions), has launched the first of its kind ‘Online Internship’ program for students and faculties, opting to join the oil and gas industry.

The exceptional internship program has been launched in the presence of several eminent personalities, including AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Vice-Chairman Professor MP Poonia, Member Secretary Prof Rajive Kumar, Chief Coordinating Officer Chandrasekhar Buddha, Dasoffshore CEO Bhagwan Gawai, Petroleumsoft CEO Rameshwar M Paswan, Shay Innovative Solutions CEO, Dr Rahul Hingole, and Energivo Oil & Gas CEO, N Rajesh Kumar.

“The internship program offered by AICTE will empower and fine-tune the skills of job aspirants in the country. Through this collaborative program, AICTE will offer internship opportunities to more than 1,00,000 students and make them ready to join the national and international oil and gas industry,” said Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe.

AICTE Vice-Chairman Professor MP Poonia said that oil and gas industry is a dynamic industry and there are numerous opportunities for engineering students in this sector. This program will prepare students to grab those job opportunities by gaining knowledge and experience sharing in this internship program.

Member Secretary Prof. Rajive Kumar, said, “This internship is a great way to connect with industry professionals, learn and build for students in their career.”

“The online internship program will help students with the right skills and knowledge which will ultimately shape the future success of students,” said Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, AICTE.

Dassoffshore Petroleum Services, Abu Dhabi, CEO, IEA Chairman Shri Bhagwan Gawai said that this internship has been structured based on industry demands. The learning content provided in this program will help students tone their skills effectively, which will help them compete successfully in this competitive job market and especially get jobs in Oil & Gas sector within India and globally.

Petroleumsoft, UK, CEO Shri Rameshwar M Paswans said, “This opportunity will empower students with right knowledge and skills, to match their profile with industry needs.”

Under this internship program, enrolled candidates will be aided by a series of learning content provided by a consortium of six oil and gas companies run on the Intern Expert platform.