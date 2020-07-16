2020 has been a year of innovation and adaptation as COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily put a stop on a lot of things that were normal to us. One of the worst-hit is the students’ admissions has come to a virtual standstill at the moment. The future of young minds is at risk.

The closure of institutions and transition to online pedagogy has been swift, albeit delays, transformations and changes based on trial and error. Some COVID warriors did not give up and have been prompt at embracing this need for change and have delivered a virtual platform solution.

AFAIRS, one of Asia’s leading education fair and convention organizers has announced its first, one-of-a-kind, Virtual Admissions Fair, on 17 July, where students get their best-fit Institutions without the need to step out of the safety of their homes.

Virtual Admissions Fair will bring students and educational institutions under a virtual umbrella to explore the potential opportunities in academics. The fair is aimed at helping thousands of students and hundreds of universities to directly interact with each other and find the customized right fit for both. The concept of Virtual Admissions is new to the world of education in India and is path-breaking in the way education will be imparted as well.

To further arm students with relevant information, Virtual Admissions Fair has engaged with QS I·GAUGE as the Knowledge Partner. QS I·GAUGE is a nationwide Indian college & university rating system.

Some institutions that have registered this need for change and have partnered with AFAIRS are Amity University, OP Jindal Global University, Rishihood University, Manav Rachna University, UPES, IMS Unison University and many more.

SanjeevBolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt Ltd explains, “Adapt or perish was the only choice, Charles Darwin said this in 1869. 151 years later, a virus has made us realize the importance of this quote. Without a doubt, we are now entering a new era of digital disruption. So, we reinvented our offerings and adapted to our self-disruption — “Virtual Admissions Fair”. Everything one-on-one, everything real-time.”

Students and parents will get an opportunity to interact directly with college authorities and get all their doubts cleared and interact one-on-one with the Admissions Officers through a video call, WhatsApp or a phone call. All they need is a mobile or a laptop with the internet and they can experience this absolutely free.

Log on to https://virtualadmissionsfair.com/ on 17th JULY where the platform goes LIVE.