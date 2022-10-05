Bijoya Dashami: The dawn of Dashami brings in a melancholy as the week-long festivities of Durga Puja come to an end. Durga idols are immersed in water, with a belief that Maa has returned to her abode in Kailasha. Kolkata is all set to bid adieu to Maa Durga with a heavy heart.

Kolkata celebrates Bijoya Dashami, the last day of Durga Puja with great pomp. Colourful processions carrying the idols to the river banks for immersion, are organised across the city. Before the idols are taken out, married women perform the ritual of Devi Boron, where sindur and sweets are offered to the Durga idol seeking her blessings before her departure to Kailash. The ritual is followed by Sindur Khela where women get indulged in a playful celebration by smearing vermillion on each other’s face.

In some parts of Bengal, Neelkanth birds are released on Dashami keeping the ages-old traditions alive. It is believed that the bird will carry the message to Mahadev that Maa is on her way back home. The celebration of Bijoya Dashami continues as it also marks the end of Navaratri with Dussehra, the triumphant celebration of good over evil.

In Kolkata, many Durga idols are likely to be immersed today, while others are gearing up to participate in the Grand Durga Puja immersion parade on Red Road to be held on Saturday, October 8. The grand carnival will move along the Red Road as the renowned Puja clubs will take part in the procession with their decked-up tableaux and idols.

Around 99 Puja committees from in and around the city who are awarded the Biswa Bangla Sharod Samman 2022, under the four categories of Serar Sera (Best of the Best), Sera Bhabna (Best Thought), Bishesh Purashkar (Special Prize) and Sera Paribeshbandhab (Best Environment Friendly) will be taking part in the grand carnival.

The immersion parade will bring down the curtains for this year’s Durga Puja celebration in Kolkata.