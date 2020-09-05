Yet another highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases has been recorded in India on Saturday as 86,432 cases of coronavirus was recorded taking the caseloads past 40-lakh mark.

As per the Union Health Ministry website, the total number of cases stands at 40,23,179, which is not far behind Brazil, the world’s second-worst coronavirus-affected nation.

As of now, Brazil has recorded 40,91,801 showing initial signs of easing in the spread of the virus.

In the last 24 hours period, India recorded 1,089 Covid-related deaths taking the toll to 69,561.

The recovery rate has been recorded at 77.2 per cent with about 31 lakh patients recovering from the deadly virus.

The national capital, which is resuming metro rail services from Monday, has seen a rise in the coronavirus cases over the last few days after a brief drop in the cases.

On Friday, Delhi reported 2,914 fresh infections, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. Delhi now has over 1.85 lakh cases, while the death count jumped to 4,513, authorities said.

Maharashtra, which is at the top of the list of coronavirus cases since the beginning, has reported the highest single-day spike of 19,218 new cases on Friday.

The coronavirus infections globally have crossed the 2.57 crore mark with over 8.56 lakh cases reported due to the virus.

In its new advisory, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stressed every individual living in containment zones should be tested using rapid antigen testing (RAT) kits.

“If an individual develops symptoms following a negative RAT (Rapid antigen tests), and RT-PCR test should be done,” reads the nodal body’s new advisory.