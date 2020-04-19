Prime Minister on Sunday praised the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for their outstanding work during the lockdown to provide essentials to the citizens.

PM questioned what would have been the situation if the small, businessmen would not have been working amid the lockdown taking risk of their lives. “What would have been the situation if they would not have provided us with the essential goods amid the lockdown?” PM questioned.

“In the situation of crisis, people are able to follow the lockdown efficiently for which there is a positive approach from every section of the society,” he said.

Praising MSME industry workers, PM said, “Small scale shopkeepers have played a significant role in making the social balance amid the lockdown. The nation will always remember them for their significant role.”

“I understand that it is difficult to follow and make others follow the rule of social distancing. We need to assure that in future also, the social distancing norms are followed efficiently,” he said.

“I congratulate all the shopkeepers and businessmen for their significant role in the hour of crisis,” he added.

Earlier, PM Modi had praised the working professionals on social networking site LinkedIn through a pep-talk, ‘Life in the era of COVID-19’.

It has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century. COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions,” PM Modi wrote on LinkedIn.

“Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history. I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing,” he said.