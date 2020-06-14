Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the coronavirus crisis won’t last long and a vaccine for the same is on the horizon.

He further asked the people to shed negativity and embrace positive vibes.

Gadkari’s remarks came during a virtual rally called Jan Samvad.

“The corona crisis will not last long. The work for a corona vaccine in the country is taking place at a very fast pace. Our scientists, as well as scientists of the world, are working, day and night,” claimed Gadkari. He also urged everyone to shed negativity and embrace positivity and hope in this testing time. “We will face the corona crisis with confidence, self-confidence and positivity,” he asserted.

The Minister further targeted Congress by saying, “Congress has given the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (poverty removal) for 70 years. But the poverty of the poor, farmers and labourers of the country has not gone. Rather, the poverty of Congress party workers, leaders and ‘chamchas’ has definitely ended.”

“Today, terrorists know what will happen if they do something in India. It is such a country, where a strong and capable government that can crush terrorism,” he said.

Gadkari further said that the Modi government has taken internal security seriously. However, he alleged that since Pakistan knows it cannot defeat India in a face-off, it continues to bleed India by sending terrorists into the Kashmir valley.

Accusing the Congress of being sympathetic towards terrorists, Gadkari said “When I was the national president of the BJP, a martyr’s father once asked me ‘why do Congress leaders go to the homes of terrorists to pay tributes but they did not even once come to my martyr son’s home?’ I had no answer to his question.”

“The country’s infrastructure, water, power, transport, communication, industry are all changing. New employment is being created in the country. We have to increase the country’s exports and reduce imports. We have to make the country self-sufficient, this is the message of the Prime Minister,” he said while stressing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘self-reliant India’.