As the COVID-19 second wave subsides with each passing day, a moment of relief for the Uttar Pradesh administratiuon as no new COVID-19 cases were reported from at least 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

The 19 districts are namely Sonbhadra, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Baghpat, Etawah, Basti, Aurraiya, Badaun, Bhadohi, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Firozabad, Kasganj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Kaushambhi.

The state now has just 7,221 active cases out of which over 4,500 are under home isolation.

All districts of the state except for Lucknow have less than 300 active cases. Only Lucknow has 415 active cases.

As many as 66 districts reported 10 or lesser number of fresh cases.

In the last 24 hours, 340 new COVID-19 cases were reported from different parts of the state, and 57 patients succumbed to infection in the past 24 hours.

“At a time when several states are recording thousands of cases, UP has been able to bring down cases. However, the decline does not mean that people should drop guard against the pandemic as the virus is still active,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

India on Wednesday reported 62,224 new COVID-19 cases as 2542 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,96,33,105 with 3,79,573 deaths so far.