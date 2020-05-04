Even as the United States is grappling with Coronavirus outbreak with 14,50 deaths in 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 67,600, President Donald Trump on Sunday said that America will have a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

“We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year,” Trump said in a Fox News show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial Hall in Washington, DC.

Trump also wants the reopening of schools and universities, and said that he will urge to open them again in September. He said, “I want them to go back.”

As the US and other counties are in race to come first in bringing out a solution to COVID-19, the vaccine prediction moves up the timeline.

Trump insisted he would be happy for another country to beat US researchers to the medicine, saying “if it’s another country I’ll take my hat off. I don’t care, I just want to get a vaccine that works.”

US president in reply to a question about the risk involved during human trials in a research process that is going unusually quickly, said “they’re volunteers. They know what they’re getting into.”

Trump appeared to acknowledge that he was getting ahead of his own advisors on the prediction for the vaccine.

“The doctors would say ‘well, you shouldn’t say that.’ I’ll say what I think,” he said.

The US has by far the highest number of fatalities as compared to any other country in the world due to COVID-19 pandemic, and 1.15 million positive cases.